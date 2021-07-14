Special Weather Statement issued July 14 at 1:20PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI
WIZ056-057-062-063-068-069-141915-
Green-Columbia-Rock-Iowa-Sauk-Dane-
…A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHERN GREEN…
EASTERN IOWA…NORTHWESTERN ROCK…COLUMBIA…DANE AND EASTERN SAUK
COUNTIES…
At 120 PM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located
along a line extending from near Wisconsin Dells to near
Blanchardville. Movement was east at 40 mph.
Winds of 40 to 50 mph and pea size hail are possible with these
storms.
Locations impacted include…
Madison, Sun Prairie, Fitchburg, Middleton, Stoughton, Waunakee,
Baraboo, Verona, Portage, Oregon, McFarland, Monona, Mount Horeb,
Windsor, Edgerton, Columbus, Prairie Du Sac, Marshall, Sauk City and
Wisconsin Dells.