Special Weather Statement issued July 14 at 12:22PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

WIZ056-062-067-141815-

Lafayette-Iowa-Sauk-

…A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT LAFAYETTE…IOWA AND

SAUK COUNTIES…

At 1222 PM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located

along a line extending from near La Farge to near St. Donatus.

Movement was east at 40 mph.

Winds of 30 to 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with these

storms.

Locations impacted include…

Reedsburg, Dodgeville, Wisconsin Dells, Mineral Point, Darlington,

Lake Delton, Spring Green, Shullsburg, Belmont, Benton, Argyle,

Blanchardville, Barneveld, Wiota, Highland, Arena, Plain, North

Freedom, Ridgeway and Avoca.