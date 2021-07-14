Special Weather Statement issued July 14 at 3:15PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

WIZ065-066-070>072-142115-

Walworth-Waukesha-Milwaukee-Racine-Kenosha-

…A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT MILWAUKEE…EASTERN

WALWORTH…RACINE…WAUKESHA AND KENOSHA COUNTIES…

At 314 PM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located

along a line extending from near Merton to Wales to near Potter Lake

to Walworth. Movement was east at 35 mph.

Winds of 30 to 40 mph are possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Milwaukee, Kenosha, Racine, Waukesha, West Allis, Wauwatosa, New

Berlin, Brookfield, Greenfield, Menomonee Falls, Oak Creek, Mount

Pleasant, Muskego, South Milwaukee, Pleasant Prairie, Cudahy,

Antioch, Whitefish Bay, Greendale and Pewaukee.