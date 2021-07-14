Special Weather Statement issued July 14 at 6:29PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

WIZ051-058-059-150030-

Dodge-Washington-Fond Du Lac-

…A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT FOND DU LAC…

NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON AND NORTHEASTERN DODGE COUNTIES…

At 628 PM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located

along a line extending from near Rosendale to near Beaver Dam.

Movement was east at 45 mph.

Winds of 40 to 50 mph are possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Fond Du Lac, West Bend, Waupun, Ripon, Mayville, North Fond Du Lac,

Kewaskum, Horicon, Lomira, Campbellsport, Theresa, Oakfield,

Rosendale, Brandon, Southern Lake Winnebago, Burnett, Taycheedah,

Ashford, Lamartine and Byron.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.