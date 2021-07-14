Stay weather aware: severe risk increases by the afternoon

MADISON (WKOW) - Have a way to receive weather alerts today as severe storms are possible this afternoon through tonight.

The entire WKOW area is under the highest threat for severe weather today, a level 3/5 risk, issued by the Storm Prediction Center.

SET UP

A strong storm system is developing over the Central Plains and the main low pressure will track right through Wisconsin bringing beneficial rain but also the threat for severe storms.

TODAY

Mostly to partly sunny, warm, humid and a bit breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Storms move in early to mid afternoon with another round moving through this evening and overnight.

Gusty winds up to 70 mph, flooding with hot spots getting over 3" of rain, quarter-sized hail and isolated tornadoes are all possible today.

TONIGHT

More showers and storms with a flood threat continuing as heavy rain may track over the same area with temperatures in the upper 60s.



THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy and humid with scattered showers and t-showers, especially closer to the stateline. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.



There is a slight chance for rain at night, but this may be south of Wisconsin.

Rain estimates through Thursday

FRIDAY

Partly sunny and dry with a high around 80°.



SATURDAY

Sunny and nice with a high around 80°.



SUNDAY

Sunny and warmer with highs in the mid 80s.



MONDAY

Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.



TUESDAY

Mostly sunny and hotter in the upper 80s with more humidity.