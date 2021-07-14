Stay weather aware: severe risk increases by the afternoon

Stay weather aware: severe risk increases by the afternoonNew
- The complete 27 Storm Track forecast
- Sign up to receive the daily forecast email
- Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Have a way to receive weather alerts today as severe storms are possible this afternoon through tonight.
The entire WKOW area is under the highest threat for severe weather today, a level 3/5 risk, issued by the Storm Prediction Center.
SET UP
A strong storm system is developing over the Central Plains and the main low pressure will track right through Wisconsin bringing beneficial rain but also the threat for severe storms.
TODAY
Mostly to partly sunny, warm, humid and a bit breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Storms move in early to mid afternoon with another round moving through this evening and overnight.
Gusty winds up to 70 mph, flooding with hot spots getting over 3" of rain, quarter-sized hail and isolated tornadoes are all possible today.
TONIGHT
More showers and storms with a flood threat continuing as heavy rain may track over the same area with temperatures in the upper 60s.
THURSDAY
Mostly cloudy and humid with scattered showers and t-showers, especially closer to the stateline. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.
There is a slight chance for rain at night, but this may be south of Wisconsin.
FRIDAY
Partly sunny and dry with a high around 80°.
SATURDAY
Sunny and nice with a high around 80°.
SUNDAY
Sunny and warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
MONDAY
Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
TUESDAY
Mostly sunny and hotter in the upper 80s with more humidity.