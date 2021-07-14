Tickets on sale for Game 5 watch party at Fiserv Forum

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- As the Milwaukee Bucks look to mount a 2-0 comeback in the NBA Finals, Fiserv Forum prepares for another raucous watch party for the next road game.

According to team spokesperson Eric Kohlbeck, tickets for the indoor Game 5 watch party are now on sale for $10 on the team website. The watch parties for the Bucks' first two home games both sold out, drawing a combined crowd of 18,000 fans.

Fans attending outdoor watch parties at the Deer District are encouraged to RSVP here before attending.