TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes blocked on US 151 near Madison following crash involving pedestrian

MADISON (WKOW) -- Emergency crews are responding to a crash involving a pedestrian on US 151 northbound near Madison early Wednesday morning.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, all lanes are blocked on US 151 northbound at I-39/90 because of the crash. The closure also impacts the ramp from I-39/90 northbound to US 151 northbound.

Dane County dispatchers confirm to 27 News it's a vehicle versus pedestrian. There is no word on how bad injuries are.

The incident was first reported at 2:30 a.m. WisDOT expects traffic to be impacted in the area until at least 4:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.