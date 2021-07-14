US 151 NB closed in Sun Prairie after crash

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- A one-car crash led to all northbound lanes on US 151 at County Highway N closing Wednesday morning, with injuries likely.

For more of our local news coverage, click here.

According to Dane County Communications, the call for emergency services first came in at 10:04, with Sun Prairie EMS and Dane County Sheriff's Office responding to the scene.

There are no confirmed injuries, but a supervisor with Dane County Communications said they were "likely" with EMS heading to the scene.

All northbound lanes are shut down, with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the closure could last up to two hours.