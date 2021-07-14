UW-Madison packing in more students per dorm to accommodate largest freshman class

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Madison's Residence Life has added 700 new beds to accommodate the largest freshman class they have ever had.

In 2019, there were about 8,000 residents living on campus. Last year, due to COVID those numbers dropped to 6400. This year there's about 8,500 residents living on campus.

Due to this increase, study rooms and dens had to be turned into triples and quads, while some singles and doubles received one or two beds. However, majority of rooms are still doubles with a fair amount of triples and quads.

Director of Marketing and Communications for University Housing at UW-Madison, Brendon Dybdahl explained, "The rooms are actually a pretty good size, especially some of those dens that are being used as quads. There's there's a lot of square footage there for them. And they wind up being pretty popular because there's a lot of people in the room, and they just kind of become a hub of activity."

Returning students living on campus will not be as impacted if they chose to live in a single or double. However, students who selected them, may potentially have to share with an additional person.

"We asked some for their preferences on buildings and room type but if they selected one roommate, they could very well be in a triple with a third roommate as well," explained Dybdahl.

Despite this change, prices will remain similar to what they usually are. Triples and quads will still be the lower rate dorms. Residence Life staff will also be increased to ensure students are supported accordingly.

A survey was sent out to see how many students planned to be vaccinated and over 92 percent said they plan to be fully vaccinated by time they come to campus.

Dybdahl is sure this year will be a sense of normalcy for students to enjoy. "There'll be a lot of opportunities for them to meet other people and find resources on campus and have a successful year," stated Dybdahl.