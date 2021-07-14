Video shows Florida massacre suspect attacking jail guard

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A video shown in court shows accused Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz rushed at a jail guard, briefly wrestling him to the ground during a November 2018 altercation. The battery and assault charges stemming from Cruz’s fight with Broward County jail guard Raymond Beltran are being tried separately from the 17 counts of murder Cruz faces for the February 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland. Wednesday’s hearing was over whether prosecutors should have access to Cruz’s medical records as his defense will be Beltran had been mistreating him. In the video, Cruz rushes Beltran and briefly gets him on the ground before the guard subdues him.