Backups on I-39 after crash closes down left northbound lane
ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- Authorities closed down the left northbound lane of I-39 near Beloit Thursday morning after a crash where the highway meets I-43.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the call first came in at 11:20 a.m. Thursday, with the Wisconsin State Patrol responding to the scene. At time of writing, there are no confirmed injury reports.
WISDOT estimates the lane closure to last roughly an hour.