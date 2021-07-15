Skip to Content

Backups on I-39 after crash closes down left northbound lane

11:50 am
I-39 crash
Courtesy of WISDOT

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- Authorities closed down the left northbound lane of I-39 near Beloit Thursday morning after a crash where the highway meets I-43.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the call first came in at 11:20 a.m. Thursday, with the Wisconsin State Patrol responding to the scene. At time of writing, there are no confirmed injury reports.

WISDOT estimates the lane closure to last roughly an hour.

