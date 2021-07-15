Bond set for Kadhafi Washington in Metro driver assault case

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County District Court set a $500 per case signature bond for Kadhafi Washington Thursday morning, kicking off his trial for the alleged assault of a Metro bus driver in May.

According to Wisconsin Circuit Court Access, Washington is required to report to Dane County Jail within 10 days, and is not permitted on any Madison Metro bus.

Washington entered a not guilty plea to all misdemeanor counts, although the main charge he faces is a Class-I felony for battery to a public transit operator.