Booksellers association apologizes for anti-trans mailing

NEW YORK (AP) — The American Booksellers Association is apologizing for sending a publication widely criticized as anti-trans, Abigail Shrier’s “Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters,” in a recent mailing to independent stores. An ABA spokesman did not immediately respond Thursday when asked how “Irreversible Damage” came to be included. Shrier’s book, released in 2020 by the conservative Regnery Publishing, has previously faced objections from the publishing community. Shrier has denied that “Irreversible Damage” is anti-transgender, saying that she supports adults’ rights to transition but believes teens are too young to make such decisions.