Car crashes into Monona garage door causing $15,000 in damages

Monona crash
Courtesy of the Monona Fire Department

MONONA (WKOW) -- Monona EMS reported no serious injuries or structural damage after a car crashed through a residential garage door Thursday morning.

According to a news release from the Monona Fire Department, police and fire personnel responded to the 700 block of Moygara Road at 9:00 a.m. for reports of a vehicle crashing into a building. They found a car fully inside the garage, with the door damaged but the house itself intact.

A preliminary investigation didn't turn up any severe damages to the house, but damages to the garage and door came out to roughly $15,000.

Authorities did not disclose the names of anyone involved in the crash, nor did they specify how the driver ended up crashing through the garage door.

Peter Culver

