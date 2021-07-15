NYC Chinatown museum reopens with anti-Asian racism exhibit

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City museum dedicated to telling Chinese American history is reopening to the public with an exhibit on Asian Americans and racism that it curated partially during the pandemic and a surge of anti-Asian bias incidents around the country. The opening was a long time coming for the Museum of Chinese in America, not only because of the pandemic shutdown of over a year but because of a fire that ravaged though the space where its collection was housed in January 2020. “Responses: Asian American Voices Resisting the Tides of Racism,” is opening to the public on Thursday.