COVID-19 takes toll on Catholic clergy in hard-hit countries

The coronavirus has taken a heavy toll among Roman Catholic priests and nuns around the world, killing hundreds of them in a handful of the hardest-hit countries alone. They include an Italian parish priest who brought the cinema to his small town in the 1950s; a beloved New York pastor who ministered to teens and the homeless; a nun in India who traveled home to bury her father after he died from COVID-19. In some countries, most of those lost were older and didn’t regularly engage in person-to-person pastoral work. Other places saw a bigger hit to active clergy, accelerating a decades-old decline in the ranks.