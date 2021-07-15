Criminal Complaint: more remains found on Wednesday in Halderson investigation

ROXBURY (WKOW) — More remains have been found in the continuing investigation into Bart and Krista Halderson's disappearance.

According to the criminal complaint filed when Chandler Halderson was charged with his father's death, remains were discovered on July 14.

Allegedly, the remains were found in a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Property along the Wisconsin River near the Town of Roxbury. The complaint also states Bart Halderson's remains were located the property of Chandler's girlfriend's family.

The discovery comes after an individual reported seeing someone matching Chandler's description on July 3 walking on Highway 60 towards Highway 188. Allegedly, the informant told investigators she thought it was odd the person was walking away from his vehicle towards the highway, but turned around and started returning to his car.

The medical examiner is working to determine the identity of those remains and the cause of death.

Police are still encouraging anyone with information on this case to call their tip line at 608-284-6900.

Police are holding a press conference at 3:30 pm. You can You can watch the livestream here or on the WKOW 27 Facebook page.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.