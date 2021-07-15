Dane County fair begins Thursday at Alliant Energy Center

MADISON (WKOW) - After it had to be canceled last year thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dane County Fair is back this upcoming weekend.

The fair kicks off Thursday at the Alliant Energy Center. It's the first large-scale public event held at the event center since it resumed normal operations earlier this summer.

The fair will feature free nightly concerts, animals, rides, and other entertainment.

Admission is $3 before 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday. The fair runs through Sunday.

