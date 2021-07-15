Driver transported to hospital after colliding with train

IXONIA (WKOW) -- One person was transported to the hospital after a car did not clear the railroad tracks in time to avoid an oncoming train Thursday afternoon in Ixonia.

According to a news release from Jefferson County sheriff Paul Milbraith, a car was attempting to cross the railroad tracks on County Highway F south of Marietta Avenue at 1:34 p.m. Thursday. An Amtrak train was traveling east on the tracks, and the two vehicles collided when the car was unable to clear the railroad tracks in time.

The only person in the car was taken to a hospital, with no statement on their condition.