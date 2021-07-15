After the rain and severe weather comes sunshine

MADISON (WKOW) - Beneficial rain fell across Wisconsin to mark the start of a dry couple of days.

Take a look at the impressive and beneficial rain totals that fell across parts of Wisconsin yesterday!

The rain fell Wednesday as a low pressure system moved through, which brought the chance for severe weather across parts of Wisconsin as well as parts of the Midwest. The latest drought monitor data cut off on Tuesday (7/13) which means the recent rains will show up in the upcoming drought monitor data.

Looking ahead into the upcoming weekend and beyond, a drier pattern is setting up.

Which could through the end of July.

That means our temperatures will be able to climb back into the low 80s throughout the weekend and stay there into the start of the next work week. The area could see upper 80s to low 90s by the middle of next week, which is when scattered storms could be possible.