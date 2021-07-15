Dutch media: Crime reporter De Vries dies after shooting

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch media report that a renowned Dutch crime reporter shot last week in a brazen attack in Amsterdam, has died. The media cite a statement from Peter R. de Vries’ family. RTL, the Dutch network De Vries regularly worked for, on Thursday cited the family statement as saying “Peter fought to the end, but was unable to win the battle.” De Vries was widely lauded for fearless reporting on the Dutch underworld. He was shot on July 6 after appearing on a TV show. The journalist had recently been an adviser and confidant for a witness in the trial of the alleged leader of a major crime gang. Two suspects have been detained in the shooting.