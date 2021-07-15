Family narrowly escapes injury after tree falls on their home

Baraboo (WKOW) -- Strong winds uprooted a large hundred-year-old tree that landed on top of Basia Patten's home.

"I needed to keep my two-year-old calm and myself calm because I'm also seven months pregnant," said Patten.

Patten said she was on the other side of her house, unloading groceries with her child when the tree came through her roof. Patten then quickly ran to the basement and waited for her husband to return home.

"Our bedroom was downstairs underneath that tree," Patten said things could have been worse because the upstairs room the tree fell in was empty only because it was being remolded as a nursery. "If that room was open, my husband and I could have been playing with our child."

Patten said her house will probably have to be torn down and rebuilt and the Baraboo Police Department reported no serious injuries or deaths because of the storms.