Iranian police find bootleg wine hidden in dry village well

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian police have uncovered bootleg wine hidden in a dry village well in the country’s west. Iran’s state television broadcast footage on Thursday showing police officers pumping out red wine from the well into a barrel, using a hose, in a village near the city of Khoramabad, southwest of the capital, Tehran. The report didn’t say how much wine was found in the incident Wednesday and if any suspects were arrested in the case. Media outlets in the Islamic Republic, where alcoholic beverages are illegal and Muslims are banned from drinking alcohol, often carry reports about confiscations of bootleg booze and methanol poisonings.