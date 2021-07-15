Italy OKs more aid for Libyan coast guard amid alleged abuse

ROME (AP) — Italian lawmakers have approved renewed funding to train the Libyan coast guard. Successive Italian governments have supported the Libyan coast guard in hopes of keeping asylum-seekers from setting out for Europe. Members of Italy’s Chamber of Deputies voted to continue the funding on Thursday despite appeals from a human rights group. Amnesty International released a report outlining fresh accusations that the Libyan coast guard returns the migrants it rescues at sea to horrific detention camps in the North African nation. The report cited allegations of torture, rape, extortion and forced labor from refugees and migrants detained at the camps.