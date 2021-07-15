Jussie Smollett back in court for hearing about his lawyer

CHICAGO (AP) — Jussie Smollett has returned to court for the first time in a year for a hearing to determine whether one of the actor’s attorneys should be allowed to keep representing him in his case against accusations that he staged a racist and homophobic attack against himself. Wednesday’s hearing had nothing to with the charges against Smollett. He’s accused of lying to police when he reported that two masked men attacked him in downtown Chicago in January 2019. The media and the public were not allowed to attend the hearing, so it’s not clear exactly what was being said. Linn will announce his decision regarding Uche at a later date, said attorneys emerging from the private hearing late Wednesday.