Kitchen fire causes significant to Sun Prairie duplex

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- A kitchen fire caused $70,000 in damage to a duplex on the 2000 block of Wisconsin Avenue in Sun Prairie Thursday.

Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue Chief Chris Garrison said heavy smoke was coming from two sides of the duplex when firefighters arrived. Everyone living in the side where the fire was located got out safely.

No one was living in the other unit of the duplex.

The cause of the fire was accidental and was caused by a cooking mishap. There were working smoke detectors. An additional $40,000 in personal items were damaged in the fire.