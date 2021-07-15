Lafayette County Fair begins despite storms

DARLINGTON (WKOW) -- There was enough of a break between the storms on Wednesday for people to head out safely to the Lafayette County Fair.

Monster trucks were the big attraction on Wednesday. Fair organizers say the truck show actually benefitted from the first round of heavy rain.

"This is great for the monster guys. They need mud anyway," said fair board member Larry Ludlum.

"There was a really big crowd today. I think everyone's very excited to have a Lafayette County Fair this year and have the opportunity to come see all of the animal projects, the Fair Food and everything else in between," said Ashley Carns, who was crowed the "Fairest of the Fair."

While the grandstand and buildings can provide some protection from rain, the National Weather Service specifically instructed fairgoers to take shelter during a Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lafayette County Wednesday afternoon.