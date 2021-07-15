Milwaukee Bucks relied on Janesville native to rebuild team after Abdul-Jabbar

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- After the bucks traded Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the 1970s, it was time to rebuild. As it turns out, they had the right guy for the job -- a man who called Janesville home and never forgot it.

Jim Fitzgerald was the Bucks' "main man" in the 1970s and 1980s -- at least according to the business cards his wife Marilyn made him.

"We ended up acquiring (the Bucks) almost by mistake," said their son Brian.

Brian grew up in Janesville, and he still lives there today. His dad was a businessman, starting out building a local cable company from the ground up in 1964. A few years later, he needed more investors, and he turned to the Milwaukee Bucks.

"Part of the deal was they bought a portion of Total TV, and they put dad on the board of directors," Brian said.

Brian said Jim grew more and more attached to the team as the years went on, and was staunchly against trading star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Jim wanted to cash out, but in a surprise turn of events, Brian says the rest of the board left -- which put Jim in charge.

"Without Kareem, I believe they started the next fall and they were 3 and 12," Brian said. "And all of the sudden, the coach quit."

Jim had his work cut out for him, so he brought on Celtics star Don Nelson to rebuild.

"Nelly said, 'I gotta tell you. I don't have any idea what I'm doing,'" Brian recalled. "And dad said, 'Well, neither do I. So we might as well learn this together.'"

And they did.

Nelson was twice coach of the year, and the team was on fire -- shy of championships, but a force to be reckoned with -- all while Jim continued managing his cable business.

Brian remembers fondly the times he was up late driving around Wisconsin with his dad and brother asleep in the back. He remembers all the players he saw, and the personal relationships they formed with his father.

"He used to have Nelson and one or two of the players come over, and they just say there and played cards and had a bite to eat," he said.

Brian said he never got in on the games himself.

The team was headed in the right direction, Brian says, because of more than just his father's business skills.

"He had so much character and integrity," Brian said of Jim. "He knew everybody's first name... That's quite a standard to set."

After 10 years steering the team back in the right direction, it was time for Jim to go in 1985.

"This guy showed up in Chicago named Jordan, and he kind of threw a monkey wrench into everything," Brian said.

Beyond the dominance of Michael Jordan, Brian says other members of the board were ready to retire, and his father couldn't afford to keep the team without them.

So, in 1985 Jim Fitzgerald sold the team to Herb Kohl -- working hard to make sure the Bucks stayed in Milwaukee.

"It was the Braves thing," Brian said, referring to the controversy surrounding the Atlanta Braves' MLB team moving from Milwaukee to its current city. "He said, 'I'm not going to be remembered like that guy.'"

Jim Fitzgerald moved on to own the Golden State Warriors and pursue other business ventures, but he always kept the Bucks at heart.

Jim passed away in 2012.

"Nothing would have made him happier than to know there were golfers right under his picture," said Brian, holding up a framed copy of his father's obituary in the Janesville Gazette.

Jim "Fitz" Fitzgerald had so much success in his life. Much of it is on display on the walls and in piles around Brian's Janesville home -- including pictures of Jim golfing with Presidents Bush, Reagan, Ford and others.

Despite that fame, though, Jim never forgot where he came from -- Janesville, the city he loved so much.

"He always wanted to be here," Brian said. "He never wanted to raise us anywhere else."

Jim's seats weren't courtside. Brian said his dad even scoffed at a $40 continental breakfast in a New York hotel.

"He says, 'You know, the town I'm from, the best hotel room in town is less than $40!'" Brian recalled.

Jim Fitzgerald is now a part of both the Wisconsin Sports Hall of Fame and the Janesville Sports Hall of Fame.

Brian says his dad knew his roots, and he'd be proud to see the team he helped build inches away from a championship again.

"Oh, he'd love to be there," Brian said. "He'd love to be there."