Prius owners beware: Catalytic converter thefts continue

MADISON (WKOW) -- Catalytic converter thefts continue to rise across the Madison area, and officials say some cars may be at higher risk than others.

"I got into my car in the morning and it sounded like my car was going to take off in a rocket," said Madison resident Hedi Rudd. "I went in the house and told my partner, 'my catalytic converter was stolen!'"

Rudd is just one of many Madison residents that have had their catalytic converters stolen recently.

"I was the second person that morning that that particular officer had dealt with and the seventh person within days," Rudd said.

For mechanics like John Hansen, it's no surprise — but it hasn't always been like this.

John Hansen explains why catalytic converters are so valuable to thieves. (Photo: Ward Jolles, WKOW)

"Them cutting them off on the street and so on and so forth is pretty much a new thing," Hansen said.

Hansen has worked at Hansen Auto Service Center his entire life and says catalytic converter theft has only been an issue the past couple of years. He says in just two minutes, thieves can steal a catalytic converter from beneath a vehicle — a theft that could cost the owner thousands of dollars to replace.

"It usually exceeds a thousand dollars and sometimes gets as high as three depending on what kind of car it is," Hansen said.

According to Hansen, Toyota Priuses are targeted the most. He's seen at least 20 over the past year with catalytic converters missing.

When Rudd got hers stolen outside of her boyfriend's apartment, it set her back $2,000. She says she's learned her lesson since.

"Either he's coming over here or I'm gonna have to have him pick me up," Rudd said. "Because I will never park my car overnight in front of his apartment."