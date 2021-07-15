Pump it up! Costello preps Spanish ‘This Year’s Model’

NEW YORK (AP) — In one of the year’s odder musical ideas, Elvis Costello is releasing a Spanish-language version of his 1978 classic album ‘This Year’s Model.’ It comes out in September, but an initial version of Juanes singing ‘Pump it Up’ was released as a YouTube video on Thursday. Producer Sebastian Krys erased Costello’s original vocals and had a succession of Spanish-language singers performing to the original backing tracks supplied by Costello and his band the Attractions. Costello said the idea came to him in a dream. He said part of the project’s fun was its unexpected nature, although his fans should be used to surprises.