Rising Badger senior Tracy Lee qualifies for her second USGA Women’s Amateur

MADISON (WKOW) -- Preparing for the USGA Women's Amateur can be stressful. However, UW-Madison senior Tracy Lee sees it the other way around. The Badger senior is using her training as a distraction and stress reliever as she applies to medical schools.

For the second time in her amateur career, Lee will compete in the 121st U.S. Women's Amateur hosted by the U.S. Golf Association. Lee's first trip came as a freshman. This year, she'll have company with incoming freshman Vanessa Ho qualifying. The South Korean golfer hopes this can help put the Badgers golf program on the map.

"I feel like it's a pretty good representation of our program and our team," said Lee. "So I'm hoping that our program gets stronger in the future."

Lee is not taking the opportunity for granted. She and her teammate, Ho, are just two of 156 qualifiers across the world who applied to play in the tournament. With one run under her belt, she's taking a calm, relaxed approach to face the competitive pool.

"It's a pretty tough field out there so it'll be a bit of really good field. But I mean, I'm just gonna go play my own golf and do my best."

The 2021 USGA Women's Amateur will be held through August 2-10 at Westchester Country Club in Rye, N.Y.