Several counties in Southern Wisconsin report high COVID-19 spread

(WKOW) -- Wisconsin health officials say they are seeing an uptick in the spread of COVID-19.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 15 counties across the state are seeing high spread of the virus, up from two counties a week ago. High activity is defined by at least 30.4 positive tests per 100,000 population, and a case increase of 128% or more from the previous two-week period.

Dane, Sauk, Columbia, and Rock counties are all seeing an increase in cases. Health officials say the Delta variant may be to blame.

"Most recently, the state lab of hygiene reports that over half of the COVID tests that they are sequencing indicate that they are the Delta variant," said Janel Heinrich, Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County.

PHMDC reports Dane County is seeing an average of 10.3 cases per day. 0.9% of tests are coming back positive.