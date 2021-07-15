Severe threat ends, drier forecast ahead
- The complete 27 Storm Track forecast
- Sign up to receive the daily forecast email
- Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - After multiple rounds of storms Wednesday, the weather pattern is quieter heading into the weekend.
RECAP
The majority of southern Wisconsin got an inch of rain with hot spots getting 2-4 inches!
Storms caused high wind damage and heavy downpours, but the tornado threat stayed in Iowa.
SLIDESHOW: Damage photos from storms moving through Wisconsin
SET UP
Our strong area of low pressure has moved east into the Great Lakes with the trailing cold front pushing south of Wisconsin. This should keep most rain out of our area today. Then, high pressure wins out tomorrow through the weekend causing a drier trend.
TODAY
Mostly cloudy through midday then slow clearing this afternoon. We'll stay a bit humid with just a stray shower chance, mainly farther south with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TONIGHT
Partly cloudy and milder in the low 60s.
FRIDAY
A sun-cloud mix and dry with highs in the upper 70s.
SATURDAY
Mostly sunny and nice with temperatures in the low 80s.
SUNDAY
Mostly sunny and warmer, but still low humidity, with highs in the mid 80s.
MONDAY
Sunny in the mid 80s.
TUESDAY
Mostly sunny and very warm with an isolated storm possible with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
WEDNESDAY
Mostly sunny in the low or mid 80s.