Severe threat ends, drier forecast ahead

MADISON (WKOW) - After multiple rounds of storms Wednesday, the weather pattern is quieter heading into the weekend.



RECAP

The majority of southern Wisconsin got an inch of rain with hot spots getting 2-4 inches!

Storms caused high wind damage and heavy downpours, but the tornado threat stayed in Iowa.

SLIDESHOW: Damage photos from storms moving through Wisconsin

SET UP

Our strong area of low pressure has moved east into the Great Lakes with the trailing cold front pushing south of Wisconsin. This should keep most rain out of our area today. Then, high pressure wins out tomorrow through the weekend causing a drier trend.

TODAY

Mostly cloudy through midday then slow clearing this afternoon. We'll stay a bit humid with just a stray shower chance, mainly farther south with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy and milder in the low 60s.



FRIDAY

A sun-cloud mix and dry with highs in the upper 70s.



SATURDAY

Mostly sunny and nice with temperatures in the low 80s.



SUNDAY

Mostly sunny and warmer, but still low humidity, with highs in the mid 80s.



MONDAY

Sunny in the mid 80s.



TUESDAY

Mostly sunny and very warm with an isolated storm possible with highs in the mid to upper 80s.



WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny in the low or mid 80s.