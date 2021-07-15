Sri Lanka says it is probing allegations against spy agency

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A Sri Lankan official says President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has ordered an investigation of allegations that some members of state intelligence agencies knew and met with people who carried out Easter Sunday bombings in 2019 that killed more than 260 people. The Catholic Church in Sri Lanka wrote to the president on Tuesday raising concerns about the government’s handling of the suicide bombings and asking it to investigate alleged links between intelligence personnel and the group that carried out the attacks. Media Minister Keheliya Rambukwella says all of the findings of a presidential inquiry commission have been referred to proper authorities.