Strong storms take down trees in Baraboo

BARABOO (WKOW) -- Baraboo was one of the areas hardest-hit by the storms that blew through southern Wisconsin Wednesday night.

A number of viewers sent in photos of trees or branches that had been knocked down during the storm.

Just before 7 p.m., the Baraboo Fire Department sent out an alert asking residents to avoid driving because of trees and power lines being down around the city.

When a 27 News crew arrived Wednesday night, 3rd Street was blocked from limbs that had come down. The 27 News team also saw crews from the city, Spectrum and Alliant Energy working throughout town.