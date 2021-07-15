UN chief calls on warring parties to observe Olympic truce

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is calling on all warring parties to observe the traditional Olympic truce during the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan, and to pursue cease-fires and lasting peace after the competitions end. The U.N. chief said in a video message Thursday that athletes from around the world have had to overcome “enormous obstacles” to participate in the games in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said: “We need to show the same strength and solidarity in our efforts to bring peace to our world.” The Olympic Games run from July 23 to Aug. 8.