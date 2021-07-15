UPDATE: Missing Janesville man found safe

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Authorities say Strelcheck has been found safe.

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Authorities say they need help locating an elderly man who left his home Wednesday and hasn't been seen since.

According to Janesville police, Warren J. Strelcheck, 72, left his home in the 1800 block of Foster Avenue Wednesday night in a 2007 dark blue Chevy Silverado with a license plate number of RX9187.

Police say he's 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 250 pounds. He has gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing dark blue uniform pants with a blue polo shirt that said "Rural Carrier" on the chest.

If you see Warren please call Rock County Communications at (608) 757-2244.