Video games coming to Netflix? Latest hiring offers a clue

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Netflix has hired veteran video game executive Mike Verdu, signaling the video streaming service is poised to expand into another fertile field of entertainment. Verdu’s addition as Netflix’s vice president of game development comes as the company tries to sustain the momentum it gathered last year when people turned to the video streaming service to get through lockdowns imposed during the pandemic. After adding a record number of subscribers last year, Netflix has gotten off to a slow start this year. Adding video games would give Netflix another way to keep subscribers hooked on its service.