Weather postpones Concerts on the Square for second straight week

MADISON (WKOW) -- It was a much better night for Concerts on the Square at Breese Stevens Field in Madison.

The performance was postponed Wednesday night because of the storms. That's the second time that has happened in the past two weeks.

Joe Loehnis, CEO of the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra told our chief meteorologist John Zeigler that it's exciting to be able to play in front of people again.

"I mean, you can't describe it, to be able to bring this back for our community and to have fans come back and talk about us all last week. And like I said last week, getting music in the bloodstream is just so vital right now and we can do it here," said Lehnis.

The next Concerts on the Square is next Wednesday, July 21.