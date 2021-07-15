Wisconsin unemployment rate remains 3.9%

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s unemployment rate remains at 3.9% in June for the third month in a row. The state Department of Workforce Development reported the latest totals on Thursday. The nationwide unemployment rate in June was 5.9%. A year ago, in June 2020, the unemployment rate was 8.6% down from 10.4% in May as the spread of the coronavirus started to slow in the summer months. Wisconsin added 8,400 private sector jobs in June, bringing its total to 120,800 more than a year ago.