Skip to Content

Adames drives in 4 as Brewers rally for 11-6 win over Reds

10:52 pm Wisconsin news from the Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — Willy Adames homered and drove in four runs as the Milwaukee Brewers rallied to beat the Cincinnati Reds 11-6. Adames had a two-run shot in the fifth inning and then doubled home two more in a five-run eighth that buried the Reds. After losing three straight to the Reds in Milwaukee before the All-Star break, the Brewers won the first of a three-game set in Cincinnati and pushed their lead in the NL Central back to five games. Avisaíl García also homered for Milwaukee.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content