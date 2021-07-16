AP source: 2 NFL teams remain under 50% vaccinated

A person familiar with the vaccination rates says two NFL teams remain under 50% vaccinated less than two weeks from the start of training camp. Washington and Indianapolis had the four lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the league as of Friday, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the league hasn’t released the numbers. Pittsburgh, Miami, Carolina and Denver have the highest vaccination rates and are among 10 teams that have achieved at least 85%. About 73% of players have been vaccinated. Teams on the lower end of the vaccination table face potential competitive disadvantages. The person says the NFL doesn’t plan to cancel any games this season.