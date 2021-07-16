Skip to Content

‘Boy Next Door Killer’ could get death for 2 murders

National news from the Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge denied a new trial for a man prosecutors called “The Boy Next Door Killer,” who could be sentenced to death later Friday for the home-invasion murders of two women and the attempted murder of a third. Judge Larry Fidler rejected a defense motion arguing there was not enough physical evidence against 45-year-old Michael Gargiulo. Gargiulo’s case received added attention because one of his victims was about to go on a date with actor Ashton Kutcher, who testified at the trial. Gargiulo was convicted of the 2001 killing of one woman and the 2005 killing of another.   

