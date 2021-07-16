Skip to Content

Cannes to award Palme d’Or as selected by Spike Lee jury

The 74th Cannes Film Festival on Saturday will hand out its top honor, the Palme d’Or, as selected by a jury headed by Spike Lee. Cannes’ closing ceremony caps 12 days of red-carpet premieres, regular COVID-19 testing for many attendees and the first major film festival to be held since the pandemic began in almost its usual form. With smaller crowds and mandated mask-wearing in theaters, Cannes pushed forward with an ambitious slate of global cinema. Twenty-four movies are in contention for the Palme. The last winner, Boon Joon Ho’s “Parasite,” went on to collect the best picture Academy Award.

