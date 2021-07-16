Ex-St. Louis officer gets probation in colleague’s beating

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former St. Louis police officer has been sentenced to three years of probation for her role in the beating of a Black, undercover police officer during a 2017 protest. Bailey Colletta was sentenced Thursday in federal court after pleading guilty nearly two years ago to making a false declaration to a grand jury, admitting she lied to the FBI and a federal grand jury in an effort to cover up the attack on Officer Luther Hall. Colletta must serve two consecutive weekends in jail and undertake 200 hours of community service, drug testing and counseling as part of her sentence. She was among four officers charged in the beating.