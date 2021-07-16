Air cargo company that ditched plane off Hawaii is grounded

The cargo airline whose plane ditched into the ocean off Hawaii this month is being grounded by safety regulators. The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday that it will bar Rhoades Aviation of Honolulu from flying or doing maintenance inspections until it complies with FAA regulations. The FAA isn’t saying which regulations the company has failed to meet. The FAA says the decision to ground the cargo airline is separate from the investigation into the July 2 accident in which a Boeing 737 crashed into the Pacific near Honolulu. The Coast Guard rescued both pilots after the nighttime crash.