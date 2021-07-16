Felicia becomes major hurricane in Pacific, far from land

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Felicia has grown into a major hurricane and forecasters say it’s likely to strengthen further, but it’s located far from land over the eastern Pacific. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm had maximum sustained winds of 115 mph (185 kph) early Friday, making it a Category 3 hurricane. It was centered about 900 miles (1,450 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula and was moving to the west at 9 mph (15 kph). Forecasters say it’s likely to gain more force on Friday before gradually weakening through the weekend.