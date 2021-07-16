Fired Tennessee vaccine leader rebuts claims point-by-point

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Days after she was fired under pressure from Republican legislators, Tennessee’s former vaccinations director has issued a point-by-point rebuttal to a letter that recommended her removal. The letter from the state’s chief medical officer said Michelle Fiscus should be removed due to complaints about her leadership approach and a letter she sent about vaccination rights of minors, among other things. Fiscus accuses Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey of firing her on Monday “to appease a handful of outraged and uninformed legislators.” Now she’s pointing to years of glowing performance reviews and other detailed information to rebut the state’s justification.