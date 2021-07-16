First vaccinations given in Haiti since start of pandemic

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Health care workers and senior citizens have been the first people vaccinated in Haiti as part of a test run after the country recently received 500,000 doses from the United Nations. The vaccinations were given to more than 30 people on Friday at the Hospital University of Peace in the capital of Port-au-Prince under the supervision of Haiti’s Health Ministry, the Pan American Health Organization said. On Wednesday, Haiti received its first vaccine doses since the pandemic began as part of a U.S. donation to the United Nations’ COVAX program for low-income countries. A PAHO spokeswoman previously told the AP that they are all Moderna vaccines.