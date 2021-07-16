France, US urge Lebanese politicians to quickly form Cabinet

BEIRUT (AP) — France and the U.S. are urging Lebanese politicians to quickly form a Cabinet while leaders in Paris announced an international conference next month in support of Lebanon’s population. Friday’s announcements came a day after Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri stepped down over disagreements with the president. Hariri’s decision is likely to worsen Lebanon’s economic and financial crisis especially that he did not name any person who could take the job. Since Hariri was named for the post in October, Lebanon’s crisis only got worse with pound crashing and vital products including medicine and fuel becoming scarce.